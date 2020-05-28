BUZZ

Bengal's 'Jamai' Shah Rukh Khan Contributes for Cyclone Amphan Relief, And It's Not Just Money

An undisclosed amount has been transferred to the relief fund set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has now extended his support for Cyclone Amphan relief in West Bengal. The official Twitter handle for his IPL (Indian Premier League) team, Kolkata Knight Riders, posted that they would be planting five thousand trees and an undisclosed amount has been transferred to the relief fund set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state.

“We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again,” in a statement issued by the team.

Another initiative has been launched by SRK and KKR, named KKR Sahayta Vahan where volunteers will be going to four badly affected districts in West Bengal, namely Kolkata, North and South Parganas and Purba Medinipur and essential items like ration and hygiene products will be distributed to those who need it.

The statement also says that social distancing will be followed by the volunteers and masks and sanitisers will be used by them.

On May 20, Cyclone Amphan pummeled through West Bengal and Odisha and caused unimaginable damage and at least 80 people lost their lives. In the aftermath of the cyclone, SRK had tweeted his condolences saying, "My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own."

As expected, people welcomed SRK and team KKR's decision to step forth and help those affected by the cyclone, some even said they wanted to volunteer:


