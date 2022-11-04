Bengal's Popular Meat 'Haringhata' to Reach Qatar For FIFA World Cup 2022

It is a must to eat meat when you are in Qatar, and it would be great if you are having meat during the World Cup. But, this time you can relish Bengal’s meat sitting in Qatar. How? Haringhata meat is going to be exported to foreign countries. At Qatar World Cup, Haringhata meat has got the approval for export.

Haringhata is one of the centres of the West Bengal Animal Resources Development Corporation. Mutton will reach foreign soil from the state, after getting the approval of the Agriculture Producer Export Development Authority.

Animal resources development (ARD) department minister Swapan Debnath happily exclaimed that Qatar is hosting the Football World Cup this time and for the first time ever, Bengal government has taken the initiative in exporting mutton to foreign lands. The minister put an official seal on a pack of mutton as part of launching the export process and it was then positioned in an air-conditioned vehicle.

About 1 metric ton of meat is being exported in the first shipment on Thursday. On Thursday, Minister Swapan Debnath gave an auspicious start to the journey. He added that if the Farms Producer Company is opened in each block, employment will increase in the future. Similarly, if meat is exported from the state to foreign soil, the prosperity of the state will also increase in the future.

According to sources, the corporation also plans to export to UAE, Kuwait, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, and Hong Kong along with Qatar as the demand for goat and lamb meat is high there compared to the supply. World Cup excitement is enhanced as truly this time the alliance has been made between Qatar and Bengal through the famous ‘Pathar Mangsho’.

