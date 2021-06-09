Bengaluru Activists are Vaccinating Underprivileged Residents Who Don't Have ID Cards

Several activists in Bangalore is helping people from underprivileged groups to get vaccinated without any need of a photo ID card. Citizens for Citizens (C4C) collaborated with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on June 7 to carry out a vaccination drive for the concerned group of people between the age of 18-44. The activists travelled door-to-door to collate data of 20 beneficiaries including people from five groups, disabilities, street vendors, elderly or chronically ill, staff of Child Protection Department, Women and Child Development Department and persons without an official ID card in Vasant Nagar (Ward 93), reports The News Minute.

The vaccination was carried out in the Primary Health care centre and it was inaugurated by Dr Vaishnavi, special officer, BBMP. The initiative has been started under the campaign ‘#VaxUp’ by the Public Health Action Team (PACT).

Taking to Facebook, C4C talked about its campaign and said, “After getting ok from Dr Vaishnavi, Spl Officer, BBMP, Team CITIZENS FOR CITIZENS scoured around Ward 93 (Vasanthanagar) and listed 20 potential Beneficiaries under deprived categories for the age group 18-44 years. This list was quickly approved and this afternoon, in a very smooth and efficient manner, BBMP ensured all these were vaccinated."

The team also handed over masks and meal packets to the beneficiaries. It further added, “High Grounds L&O Police Inspector Mr Rafeek also visited and appreciated the programme. We thank Shri Rajendra Cholan IAS, Dr Vaishnavi, Vasanthanagar PHC Team headed by Dr Ali for enabling and ensuring this, and we hope that citizens’ groups in all 198 wards will proactively take similar steps to ensure Vaccination of the Disadvantaged sections of Society."

Speaking to TNM, Rajkumar Dugar, Founder and Convener of C4C, said, “The team ensured to inform them about side-effects like getting fever and the health centre handed them paracetamol for the same. The beneficiaries were also provided with N95 masks and cooked meal parcels post the inoculation to reduce their load of chores."

Earlier in May, disability rights groups and activists have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding doorstep vaccination against Covid-19 for the disabled and their caregivers. In a joint letter, 104 disability rights groups, activists and individuals demanded Rs 7,500 per month as ex-gratia to all disabled during the pandemic period.

They also demanded free Covid-19 vaccinations for all and doorstep inoculation of the disabled and their caregivers. They also asked for ration and free food kits to the disabled.

