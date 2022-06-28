Bengaluru Airport has Diaper Changing Room in Men's Washroom and Everyone Likes it

A tweet celebrating the presence of a diaper changing room at men’s washroom in Bengaluru airport is going viral. Even today, diaper changing rooms are mostly attached to women’s bathrooms because they only are expected to change the baby’s diaper. However, Bengaluru airport has taken a step in the right direction by including it in the men’s section too.

“Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men’s washroom at @BLRAirport – a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman’s responsibility.”

Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport – a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility. 👏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/Za4CG9jZfR — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) June 27, 2022

Bengaluru Airport’s handle replied to her tweet.

“Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort.”

Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort. #Bengaluru #babycare #airport https://t.co/H7BRDAsLvA — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) June 28, 2022

Netizens applauded the development.

“Wow. Well done @BLRAirport progressive thinking.”

“Love this!!”

“This is great to see, so many places have it only in the women’s washroom. It should either be in a place where it is accessible to both, ie. outside gender specific washrooms or in both.”

This is great to see, so many places have it only in the women's washroom. It should either be in a place where it is accessible to both, ie. outside gender specific washrooms or in both. https://t.co/lYed9vIXtI — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) June 28, 2022

“Our country is changing for good.”

Our country is changing for good 👌👏 https://t.co/sQbnf2S8so — Amit Nagpal (@AmitxNagpal) June 28, 2022

“Changes that put shared responsibility at the center inturn pushing the envelope further for equality.”

“Change that makes me feel hopeful. Whoever was part of the thinking team, thought inclusive and in terms of equal responsibility.”

Change that makes me feel hopeful. Whoever was part of the thinking team, thought inclusive and in terms of equal responsibility. https://t.co/x0QZX6fQ3W — Pallavi Pareek (She/They) (@PallaviPareek) June 27, 2022

“After having gone through the nightmarish experiences changing diapers over the years for two kids in men’s bathroom with limited or no needed support to execute the feat, I am just glad that phase is over. This is such a welcome move, but sadly, it won’t happen at scale.”

After having gone through the nightmarish experiences changing diapers over the years for two kids in men's bathroom with limited or no needed support to execute the feat, I am just glad that phase is over. This is such a welcome move, but sadly, it won't happen at scale. https://t.co/8pxYm5IU07 — rohitmalekar.eth (@RohitMalekar) June 27, 2022

“This is such a good thing. Lovely Bangalore. Second best thing after weather.”

This is such a good thing. Lovely Bangalore. Second best thing after weather. https://t.co/FhwsmIk29e — Deja Woo (@SiddharthV3) June 27, 2022

Should this be introduced in all Indian airports?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.