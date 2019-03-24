LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bengaluru Artist Creates Special Tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan with Typewriter

AC Gurumurthy said that he made the artwork on Mar 1, the night that Abhinandan was returned to India.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengaluru Artist Creates Special Tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan with Typewriter
Source: Twitter/@ANI
Loading...
A Bengaluru-based artist has created a portrait of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman using a type-writer. The artwork is now going viral on Twitter.

Ever since Abhinandan was captured by Pakistani security forces and spent almost 60 hours in Pak custody before being returned to India, the Indian Air Force pilot has become a hero and a source of inspiration to thousands of Indians.

And now, an artist has turned the inspiration to an admirable work of art. AC Gurumurthy told news agency ANI that he made the artwork on Mar 1, the night that Abhinandan was returned to India via the Wagah-Attari border.

"He is the real hero, he brought real laurels for our country, this is what inspired me," the artist said told the news agency.

What is special about the image is that it isn't just a spitting image of the pilot but also one made entirely using a typewriter.




Social media was at once full of applause for Gurumurthy,










Gurumurthy, who is formerly an employee with Bank of Baroda, said he took two hours to complete the portrait using the typewriter. He also prides himself on being one of the first type-artists in India, Deccan Herald reported.

He has previously made portraits of APJ Abdul Kalam, Barack Obama and other important personalities. With Abhinandan's portrait, the artist wanted to pay tribute to his hero.

Kudos to the neat effort.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram