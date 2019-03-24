Bengaluru Artist Creates Special Tribute to Wing Commander Abhinandan with Typewriter

Bengaluru: Artist creates a portrait of Wing Commander Abhinandan using a manual typewriter. AC Gurumurthy, artist says, "He is the real hero, he brought real laurels for our country, this is what inspired me." #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/PFQC2E2gMu — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019

A Bengaluru-based artist has created a portrait of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman using a type-writer. The artwork is now going viral on Twitter.Ever since Abhinandan was captured by Pakistani security forces and spent almost 60 hours in Pak custody before being returned to India, the Indian Air Force pilot has become a hero and a source of inspiration to thousands of Indians.And now, an artist has turned the inspiration to an admirable work of art. AC Gurumurthy told news agency ANI that he made the artwork on Mar 1, the night that Abhinandan was returned to India via the Wagah-Attari border."He is the real hero, he brought real laurels for our country, this is what inspired me," the artist said told the news agency.What is special about the image is that it isn't just a spitting image of the pilot but also one made entirely using a typewriter.Social media was at once full of applause for Gurumurthy,Gurumurthy, who is formerly an employee with Bank of Baroda, said he took two hours to complete the portrait using the typewriter. He also prides himself on being one of the first type-artists in India, Deccan Herald reported.He has previously made portraits of APJ Abdul Kalam, Barack Obama and other important personalities. With Abhinandan's portrait, the artist wanted to pay tribute to his hero.Kudos to the neat effort.