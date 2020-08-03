Bengaluru Artist Honours Doctors by Designing Lord Ganesha Idols with White Coat and Stethoscope

While the world grapples with the pandemic situation and almost all of us have locked ourselves in the safety of our homes, it is the doctors who emerged heroes. Being on the frontline ever since the pandemic broke out and navigating through the risks to keep us safe, the world owes a lot to the doctors for they literally shot in the dark as they tried to get grip of the pandemic situation.

To honour the efforts of the doctors, an idol maker in Bengaluru had given the Lord Ganesh idols the look of doctors as he prepares idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival will be celebrated on August 22.

"We are facing coronavirus. We have to tell people to pray to Lord Ganesh for the betterment of the situation throughout the world," Sridhar, the idol maker, was quoted as saying by the ANI.

One of the artworks of Sridhar shows Lord Ganesha dressed in a white coat and checks a patient with a stethoscope and miniature ambulances are strewn around. He has also made a coronavirus-shaped demon while the lord takes control of it. He has also made masked health workers helping patients in his tribute to the medical fraternity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival to celebrate the arrival of Lord Gnesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati. Ganesh clay idols are installed privately in homes, or publicly on elaborate pandals to mark the festival.

The festival ends on the tenth day after start and the idol is carried in a public procession and is immersed in a waterbody.

However, keeping in view the covid-19 situation across the country, the governments of several states have issued guidelines to celebrate a safe Ganesh Chaturthi festival.