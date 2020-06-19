Bengaluru Artist Imagines Jack and Rose's Iconic 'Titanic' Pose With a Covid-19 Twist

"I'm flying."

That Titanic pose, where Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater stand together on the ship railing, spreading their arms and embracing the freedom has graced the walls of Bengaluru.

The pose, an expression of love, however, was given a twist keeping COVID-19 times in mind - complete with social distancing and facemask protection.

An artist in Bengaluru painted the iconic pose on a wall. This one, with all the dreams and hopes of being romantic, also comes with a practical approach due to the COVID-19 times. The mural is by famous artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy.

The art shows Rose played by Kate Winslet striking the signature posture with a face mask. While Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack too dons a face mask and unlike in the movie is standing far behind his lady love.

Sharing it on Twitter, Nanjundaswamy wrote, "Physical distancing, remember?" #campaign #SocialDistancing #streetartindia".

Netizens commented on it, appreciating the mind behind it, calling it "Awesome".

A user wrote, "Very creative bro... I like all your works,” while another mentioned, "If there is a @DanishSait, there is a Baadal Nanjundaswamy, messaging social awareness in their unique ways. #Bengaluru hudugas."

Nanjundaswamy has also drawn other murals during the coronavirus spread to convey the social messages.

Here are a few others:





