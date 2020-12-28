Bengaluru Auto Driver Helps Cops Bust Counterfeit Currency Racket after Man Pays Him Fake Rs 100 Note

Bengaluru Police has busted a counterfeit currency racket that had been afoot in the city, all thanks to the quick thinking and presence of mind of an auto driver.

The racket consisted of three accused - Mohammed Imran, Mubarak, and Jamal Akhtar - who were nabbed after one of them tried to pay an auto driver using a fake currency note.

According to a report in The News Minute, one of the accused, Mohammed Imran boarded an auto at City Market. When it was time for him to disembark at Shanthinagar Bus stand, he tried to pay the auto driver with a fake Rs 100 note. But the clever driver immediately noted discrepancies with the banknote.

Upon realising the note was counterfeit, the auto driver took Imran to the nearby police station in Wilson Garden. TNM reported that following this, the cops raided Imran's home and retrieved several items that he and his accomplices used for their counterfeiting operations. These included ink bottles, printers, A4-sized sheets, print screens, a CPU, and a keyboard as well as a pen-drive, though the latter was damaged.

The three accused have been arrested under Sections 489A for printing counterfeit currency and 489 B for using fake currency of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is not the first case of counterfeit currency busted in Bengaluru. Police in the city recently busted a counterfeit currency racket earlier after they arrested two men for the murder of an elderly woman.

In 2019, a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employee was arrested and police busted over Rs 81 lakh in counterfeit notes.

Despite the demonetization in 2016, recent years have seen an increase in cases of counterfeit currency. In 2018, there were 132 cases of counterfeit currency in the country. In 2019, cases shot up to 181, with the ASPA report titled ‘The State of Counterfeiting in India – 2020’ reporting a 37 percent spike.

According to a report in Financial Express, Uttar Pradesh noted the highest number of such cases and some of the sectors in which incidents of counter notes surfaced were in the liquor, FMCG, pharma, and agriculture among others.