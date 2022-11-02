Bengaluru Autorickshaw Equipped With First Aid, Refreshments, Driver Get Lauded

To make traffic congestion bearable for the passengers, Rajesh stocked up his vehicle with sanitizers, candy, and bandages among other items. One of the social media users dropped a tweet a while ago in which he spoke about the driver’s kind gesture. Along with the picture in which one can see the utilities that Rajesh equipped his vehicle with, he wrote, “Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in Bengaluru. He kept sanitisers, banded, and biscuits. water bottle and some coffee bite chocolate for his travellers. He told me that customer is everything to him. Kudos to Rajesh. He made my Friday with his unconditional gesture.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in #Bengaluru.

He kept Sanitizers,Banded, Biscuits. water Bottle and some cofey Bites chocolate for his travellers.. He told me that customer is everything for him .. Kudos to Rajesh .. he made my Friday with his unconditional gesture . pic.twitter.com/40HwQSsY7H — Uttam Kashyap (@uuttamk) October 28, 2022

Twitter users swamped the comment section by appreciating his thoughtfulness. One user wrote, “Amazing customer service. I would gladly tip someone like him.”

Another wrote, “Congrats Rajesh Avare. Let the public appreciate the honest Auto men with their names and Mobile number if they permit. This will help a lot and the public will be more than happy to engage them.”

A person commented, “We need a lot of people like him if we bring out innovative solutions to their problems, we can go on a development spree.”

One of the users mentioned that he deserves more than 5 stars, some also called him a great man in the comment section. What are your thoughts about his gesture?

deserves more than 5 🌟 — JT Meme Store (@kaapi_kudka) October 29, 2022

Great man. — MAK (@RChariots) October 28, 2022

A user added, “ts really praiseworthy of Rajesh to think about passenger comforts and services. But a word of immense caution to him. What i feel is Rajesh might be a good hearted man, but there are so many of them who have other intentions. we have read and heard a numerous times about food..”

its really praiseworthy of Rajesh to think about passenger comforts and services. But a word of immense caution to him. What i feel is Rajesh might be a good hearted man, but there are so many of them who have other intentions. we have read and heard a numerous times about food.. — shaik (@shaik41242308) October 31, 2022

What do you have to say about the auto driver’s kind gesture?

