Bengaluru Boy Misses Exam after Getting Late by 15 Minutes, Father Blames Broken Road for the Delay

A 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru was barred from writing for his class 10 preparatory exam in school after he reached the exam hall late by 15 minutes. The boy had left his home well on time for the exam on January 22. However, the dilapidated condition of Whitefield’s Borewell Road caused him the delay and he reached the school late.

His father, Srinivas Reddy, was furious over the fact that his son wasn't allowed to sit for the exam. He captured a video of the road and posted it on Whitefield Rising’s Twitter handle, the Times of India said in a report.

Reddy said the road is in 'deplorable state' which caused his son the delay in sitting for the exam.

#nallurhallikapadi protest was a few years back. Promises made @ArvindLBJP yet to be fulfilledSituation remains grave, if not worse. Video 1: entrance to Borewell Road from Whitefield Main Rd. The dug up sections outside the Post Office remains unchanged for year+ pic.twitter.com/HGL0LAcEDs — Whitefield Rising (@WFRising) January 30, 2021

"Borewell Road has been in shambles for more than a year. Many many folks have fallen down, broken bones. People have missed exams," one of the tweets said.

He alleged that a truck had broken down just 200 metres away from his home which caused massive traffic snarls there. The road on both the sides remained choked with traffic and as a result Reddy couldn't even take the alternate route to reach his son's school. “The truck heading towards Nallurhalli was stuck because of the

road’s poor condition,” Reddy said.

When hi son reached the school at 8:45 am, he was already late by 15 minutes and the authorities did not allow him to sit for the test. “We pleaded with the teachers to let my son to sit for the exam but they didn’t agree. The school management lectured us to start one hour early,” Reddy was quoted as saying.

As Reddy's ordeal was shared on Twiiter, fellow residents of the locality shared how the dug up roads and the subsequent traffic jams have caused inconvenience to all of them.