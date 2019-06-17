Bengaluru Cab Driver Startles Passengers by Speaking Fluent Sanskrit

Netizens are expressing their adulation for a cab driver after he stunned a passenger with his fluent Sanskrit.

Twitter user Girish Bharadwaja, who describes himself as an entrepreneur and Vishwa Hindu Parishad member, took to Twitter to share a clip of a cab driver conversing with him fluently in the ancient Indian language.

“Sanskrit speaking cab driver in Bengaluru,” Bharadwaja captioned the short clip on Twitter, which has been viewed nearly 80,000 times and shared and liked by thousands of people.

“How I wish to learn to speak in fluent Sanskrit,” wrote one user.

The clip sent others down the memory lane with many Twitter users reminiscing about their school days.

“Wow... I thought I had forgotten the language which I learnt in school for 5 years .I could understand the conversation!!!” read one comment.

“How proud I am of You dear friend Cab driver ji ! You inspire me !” read another comment.

Several others demanded that Sanskrit language be made part of school curriculum.

“Excellent ,God bless him , I think schools shud intro Sanskrit. In curriculum,” one person wrote.

Others shared links to online resources for learning Sanskrit.