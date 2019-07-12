Bengaluru Cop Impresses Netizens by Covering an Open Manhole While on Duty

Manholes are a major concern for people, especially during the monsoon and roads flooding various parts of cities. There have been instances of people falling into manholes or vehicles getting stuck into them. However, photos of a Bengaluru police constable has been going viral on the internet after decided to cover a manhole when he found while being on patrol duty.

Identified as Girish from HSR Layout station, the police officer has received a lot of praise and appreciation for his good work. Girish saw the uncovered manhole when he was driving on 18th Cross on HSR Layout sector 3. After finding the manhole uncovered, he stopped his jeep and picked up a big stone to cover it ensuring the safety of the citizens.

Since then, Girish's photo is making rounds on social media and netizens are super impressed by his beyond the call of duty act. HSR Layout Police Station has also shared Girish's photo on their official Twitter account.

Speaking to Times of India, Girish said, “People should be aware of such hazards. I think we should not wait for civil agencies, but volunteer and tackle issues ourselves.” Recently, a constable’s minor daughter died of burn injuries. "I read the news and was deeply moved. Since then, I have been attending to all such issues,” he added.

Others responded on social media.

Good to know....There are still a few good men... — Chowkidar Sharat (@sharkisharath) July 7, 2019

A #Bengaluru cop is winning our hearts by working beyond the call of duty by covering up uncovered dangerous manhole & let's not take more than a minute to appreciate his efforts!👏Bengaluru is setting example once again & other states should definitely take note off. pic.twitter.com/IiaBNn7sM1 — Anu Tomar (@iam_anu12) July 11, 2019

“Girish saw the manhole and acted quickly. We shouldn’t wait for anyone. Girish acted like a responsible citizen,” Isha Pant, Deputy Commission of Police, told TOI.