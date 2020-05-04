BUZZ

Bengaluru Doctor Greeted With Hero's Welcome on Return After Treating Coronavirus Patients

Dr. Vijayashree

Dr. Vijayashree

Earlier, in a similar gesture, a doctor who had returned home after 20 days of non-stop service to the COVID-19 patients received a warm welcome from her neighbours.

It was a moment Dr. Vijayashree who returned home after treating COVID-19 patients will cherish for long. Upon her arrival, Vijayashree’s residential society welcomed their hero will claps and cheer.

Shared by Bangalore Mayor M Goutham Kumar on Twitter, the 39-second clip shows Bengalureans greeting the medic with a huge round of applause.

Along with the clip, M Goutham wrote, “Dr. Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after attending to #COVID19 patients in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.” He further thanked all corona warriors engaged in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Since the video was uploaded on Twitter, several users heap praised the doctor. One user said, “Salute to Dr. Vijayashree and all the medical teams taking care of our brothers and sisters in the country and abroad”.

Another user wrote, “Dr. Vijayashree is the real hero for the front line of covid-19”.

See some other replies:

Earlier, in a similar gesture, a doctor who had returned home after 20 days of non-stop service to the COVID-19 patients received a warm welcome from her neighbours.

The kind gesture had also evoked an appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had tweeted, “Moments like this fill the heart with happiness. This is the spirit of India. We will courageously fight COVID-19. We will remain eternally proud of those working on the frontline”.


