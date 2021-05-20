Bengaluru Doctor Turns Car into Mobile Covid Clinic that Patients Can Reach with Just a WhatsApp

Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, a Bengaluru-based doctor is providing free medical service to Covid-19 patients by turning his turned his car into a mobile clinic. Patients facing any kind of COVID-19 symptoms or complications can seek his help by just dropping him a message on WhatsApp.

Offering this service for the past three weeks, Dr. Sunil Kumar Hebbi has so far treated more than 200 patients. Dr Hebbi works on a contract basis at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Covid clinic from 8 pm to 8 am. As soon as he gets free from his shift, after taking a 2-hour break, he begins his mobile car clinic service from 10 am. With a high number of Covid-19 cases, the doctor gets messages from a number of patients each day and barely gets any time to sleep. Dr. Hebbi prioritizes senior citizens, patients with mild COVID symptoms, and patients who stay alone. But he visits the patients based on their condition, as he is able to treat some patients via video call by simply instructing them what to do and what not.

Talking to a daily, the doctor revealed that every day he gets around 100-150 calls. Though he aims to solve as many queries as possible on call, in some serious cases he visits his patients. He asks people to share their complete health details on WhatsApp and based on the information, he provides them with his consultation.

Though Dr. Hebbi does not wear a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, he claims to take enough precautions as he is driving all day around the city. His car-turned-clinic has all basic medicines along with an ECG machine, oxygen concentrator, and other medical equipment.

The doctor also shared an incident from 2010 which made him decide that he will always carry medical equipment and medicines in his car. Dr. Hebbi said that once he treated an accident victim on the road with a first aid kit, which was present in his car. The victim survived and later the family thanked the doctor for his presence of mind. Ever since, he has always ensured his car has all possible medical facilities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here