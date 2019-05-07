English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru Driver Turns Bus into Mini-garden, Leaves Netizens Rooting For Him
A bus driver from Karnataka is drawing praise for his efforts to spread awareness among people about the importance of keeping the environment green.
Image tweeted by @ANI.
Loading...
A bus driver from Karnataka is drawing praise for his efforts to spread awareness among people about the importance of keeping the environment green.
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) driver Narayanappa has kept plants in the bus he drives between Kaval Bylasandraa and Yeswanthpur in the city, news agency ANI reported.
Narayanappa said that he started the green drive a few years ago to create awareness about the environment. “I have been doing it for last 3-4 yrs to create awareness about keeping the environment green.”
Many were inspired by the bus driver’s efforts for a green environment.
“When each citizen does his bit we will see a visible change. Congratulations!!” wrote Ratna Prabha, former Chief Secretary of Karnataka.
“Good example of keeping environment green,” read one of the many comments hailing the bus driver.
In Bengaluru, PM2.5 levels are routinely measured above the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standard for India – 60 μg/m3 over 24 hours.
The city is, in fact, classified as one of India’s 100 ‘non-attainment cities’, meaning it does not meet the CPCB’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
Last month, the Bangalore Mirror reported that pollution (PM 2.5 level: 1283) in the city was worse than New Delhi (437) and Beijing (158).
“Today, we took our test drive across Bengaluru, checking the levels of PM2.5 at strategic spots across the city and came back with some shocking results,” a report by the newspaper said.
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) driver Narayanappa has kept plants in the bus he drives between Kaval Bylasandraa and Yeswanthpur in the city, news agency ANI reported.
Narayanappa said that he started the green drive a few years ago to create awareness about the environment. “I have been doing it for last 3-4 yrs to create awareness about keeping the environment green.”
Many were inspired by the bus driver’s efforts for a green environment.
“When each citizen does his bit we will see a visible change. Congratulations!!” wrote Ratna Prabha, former Chief Secretary of Karnataka.
K'taka: A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus driver has kept plants in the bus he drives,which plies between Kaval Bylasandraa&Yeswanthpur in city. Bus driver Narayanappa says,'Have been doing it for last 3-4 yrs to create awareness about keeping environment green.' pic.twitter.com/4j2AUuRUor— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019
“Good example of keeping environment green,” read one of the many comments hailing the bus driver.
In Bengaluru, PM2.5 levels are routinely measured above the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standard for India – 60 μg/m3 over 24 hours.
The city is, in fact, classified as one of India’s 100 ‘non-attainment cities’, meaning it does not meet the CPCB’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
Last month, the Bangalore Mirror reported that pollution (PM 2.5 level: 1283) in the city was worse than New Delhi (437) and Beijing (158).
“Today, we took our test drive across Bengaluru, checking the levels of PM2.5 at strategic spots across the city and came back with some shocking results,” a report by the newspaper said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone are 'Charlie and the Indian Angels' at Met Gala After Party
- Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria’s New SOTY 2 Song Jatt Ludhiyane Da has Trendy Beats and Unusual Lyrics
- PUBG Mobile: Be Like Bahubali With The Great Indian Warrior Outfit
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris Evans Surprises Everyone at High School Reunion
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Vadodara Lifts Ban on PUBG, After Several Were Arrested Earlier For Playing The Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results