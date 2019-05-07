Take the pledge to vote

Bengaluru Driver Turns Bus into Mini-garden, Leaves Netizens Rooting For Him

A bus driver from Karnataka is drawing praise for his efforts to spread awareness among people about the importance of keeping the environment green.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
Loading...
Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) driver Narayanappa has kept plants in the bus he drives between Kaval Bylasandraa and Yeswanthpur in the city, news agency ANI reported.

Narayanappa said that he started the green drive a few years ago to create awareness about the environment. “I have been doing it for last 3-4 yrs to create awareness about keeping the environment green.”

Many were inspired by the bus driver’s efforts for a green environment.

“When each citizen does his bit we will see a visible change. Congratulations!!” wrote Ratna Prabha, former Chief Secretary of Karnataka.




“Good example of keeping environment green,” read one of the many comments hailing the bus driver.

In Bengaluru, PM2.5 levels are routinely measured above the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standard for India – 60 μg/m3 over 24 hours.

The city is, in fact, classified as one of India’s 100 ‘non-attainment cities’, meaning it does not meet the CPCB’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

Last month, the Bangalore Mirror reported that pollution (PM 2.5 level: 1283) in the city was worse than New Delhi (437) and Beijing (158).

“Today, we took our test drive across Bengaluru, checking the levels of PM2.5 at strategic spots across the city and came back with some shocking results,” a report by the newspaper said.
