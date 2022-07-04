Bengaluru Job Seeker Dresses up as Zomato Executive, Delivers Resume in Boxes of Pastries

Finding a job can be a difficult task, especially after the pandemic. However, this person came up with an innovative idea to fix this problem. Twitter user Aman Khandelwal decided to catch the employer’s attention by dressing up as a Zomato delivery executive. He delivered his resume in a box of pastries to several startups in Bengaluru. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared images of himself dressed up as a delivery boy and a pastry box with a message that read, “Most of the resumes end up in cash. But mine in your belly.” In the caption, he wrote, “Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.” Have a look for yourself:

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry.

Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru.

Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

Aman not only managed to garner the employer’s attention but also caught netizens’ attention as his tweet has over 3K likes. According to reports, he is looking for a job as a management trainee. Several people took to the comment section to express themselves. One person wrote, “Point is not that he went to start ups and there is no security there. Lack of security is not a valid reason for anyone to abuse. The fact that this could be replicated and violated an inherent sense of privacy and safety is the point.” Another person wrote, “For all you know, he might not have delivered to anyone even. He wud have just posted on SM.. hoping his copy-cat creativity will fetch him something.”

Digital Gurukul Metaversity got too impressed with his marketing skills and offered him an internship. In the comment section, the company wrote, “Looking at your Marketing skill – We would like to offer our flagship program in “Digital Startup” for FREE with Internship! Hope it will surely make your belly & career in perfect shape.”

Meanwhile, in another food delivery incident, a bizarre video went viral showing a delivery person travelling on horseback to deliver food packages as roads were flooded with water due to incessant rainfall. The video has been shared on YouTube by the channel “just a vibe.” This comes as heavy rains hit Mumbai earlier this week. The IMD has issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very very heavy showers in the city. The flooding caused by rainfall prompted the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes.

