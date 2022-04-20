Bengaluru Man Addicted to Adult Films Stabs Wife Assuming She Acted in One

A Bengaluru man, addicted to pornography, reportedly stabbed his wife to death in front of their children under the assumption that she had performed in one such film herself. The incident was reported from the town of Ramnagar, as per The New Indian Express. The accused, Jasheer Pasha, 40, is an auto driver by profession, who had watched a porn film two months ago and suspected that the victim, Mubeena, 35, had acted in it. Before stabbing her to death in front of their children on Sunday morning, he had already been harassing her upon assumptions of infidelity.

Mubeena was a homemaker and had been married to Pasha for 15 years. They had five children together. Pasha allegedly beat Mubeena at a family function around in Kolar around two months ago under the aforementioned assumption. When he brought up this issue, the family members had also, back then, come to know about the reason he cited for harassing her. Around 20 days ago, he beat her so brutally that she had to be hospitalised.

Mubeena’s father had approached the Byatarayanapura police but she had stopped him from filing a complaint. On Sunday, the couple’s eldest son rushed to his grandfather Ghouse Pasha’s house and told him that his father had stabbed his mother, as per an officer investigating the case. Ghouse Pasha registered the complaint after he rushed to their residence and found Mubeena dead. Reportedly, the couple had moved to Ramnagar after staying in the city of Byatarayanapura just four days prior to the incident.

The deceased hailed from Rehamaniyanagara on BM Road, while the accused was from Shammanna Garden in Bengaluru.

In another such shocking incident, a 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law to death, angry that the constant cries of his toddler nephew disturbed him as he prepared for his medical entrance exam, in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, police said on Tuesday. Kavita Ahirwar (25) was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law Manoj Ahirwar at their home on Monday, Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge inspector, Arun Kumar Sharma said. Manoj had been preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and his two-year-old nephew was crying, as per a PTI report. The accused asked the victim to ensure that the child does not cry, but she snubbed him, the official said.

