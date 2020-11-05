Bengaluru Man Designs Unique Bags That Double as Study Tables for Underprivileged Children

Rural schools in India always have had shortage of infrastructure or even in many cases complete lack of it. Students often go without even having a table or chair to sit or keep their bags in place, which often results in them having to hunch and sit, which sometimes cause lifelong backache and other ailments.

This predicament prompted 24-year-old Himanshu Muneshwar Deore from Bengaluru who took help from local artists to design a schoolbag that can be transformed into a desk for children to sit on, reported TOI. A graduate from Bengaluru's NICC International College of Design, Deore reportedly turned down offers from big companies because he wanted to do this for the students.

Deore travelled all the way to Uttar Pradesh's Naina village to seek out artisans who can help him design the innovative desks-bags. These localites use mooonj grass to design baskets and Deore collaborated with them to help develop these desks for students.

Hailing from Nagpur, Deore told TOI he came across the baskets sometime back and felt that this could provide the answer for what he intended to do- help little school kids in reducing some of their burden. He learnt the craft of making the baskets and used it to build these desk-bags.

The schoolbag is designed so that it can carry a load of 3 kgs. The built keeps in mind the health of the children and their shoulders and backs so as to not cause pain or any kind of problem. It is supported by two straps like regular bags and also has been provided with two metal stands that support the side of the bags and serve as legs for when it is turned into a desk.

Deore reportedly studied anthropometry and ergonomics when he started designing the desk-bag for the students. He understood the way a Class5 student would sit and study and also calculated the size and measurement and the angle and height at which she sits. This was in order to help understand how to built the desk.

Deore says he is currently planning to convert the desk-bag into a better and attractive looking desk for the students. He wishes that more and more children get the facility so that learning for them is never a task, rather something they enjoy doing.