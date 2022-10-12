Bengaluru Man Finds 'Aloo 2', 'Noodles' Etched on Samosa Crust; Eatery Explains

No matter the variety of snacks available, samosa will remain the most popular option among Indians. Although there are many types of samosas available nowadays, the majority solely enjoy them with the classic potato filling. Recently, a Twitter user shared what appears to be a rather clever “tech innovation” involving samosas being sold in the tech capital of India, Bangalore.

Shobhit Bakliwal shared a snapshot of samosas with the words 'aloo' and 'noodles' etched on them. In the now-viral picture, three samosas were seen served in a box with unique identifying marks. Shobhit had ordered the snack from Samosa Party, an eatery that offers a variety of samosas, including aloo samosa, corn and cheese samosa, noodle samosa, and exotic varieties like tandoori chicken tikka samosa and mutton keema samosa.

the real food "tech" innovation in bangalore pic.twitter.com/tVfd9Yz0tq — Shobhit Bakliwal 🦇🔊 (@shobhitic) October 10, 2022

Shobhit shared this image on social media with the caption “the real food “tech” innovation in Bangalore,” and users were intrigued by it for precisely that reason. Over 2,500 people have liked Shobhit's tweet. A slew of responses from internet users flooded the comments section.

Another user posted a picture of a samosa from two years ago in the comments, with the name of the eatery etched on the edges of its crust.

2 years back photo; from Hyderabad; a simple but effective marketing pic.twitter.com/2p5Xrn4m3f — Anshul Singh (@anshulpro) October 10, 2022

“Keep a watch. Who knows they might introduce a QR code in the future,” a user wrote.

Keep a watch. Who knows they might introduce a QR code in the future. — Ram Sharma 🇮🇳 (@destinyawait) October 11, 2022

Another user humorously commented, “It will save everyone from having samosa filled with noodles.”

It will save everyone from having samosa filled with noodles😂 — Saloni Thakran 🪃 (@aryasiitu) October 11, 2022

This immediately reminded me of a vendor in my hometown who used to ink samosas with ketchup for the same purpose,” another user said in the comments section.

This immediately reminded me of a vendor in my hometown who used to ink samosas with ketchup for the same purpose. — Himanshu (@goyal_him) October 10, 2022

Thank you Shobhit, glad you noticed. This solves an important customer problem sustainably – fillings can be identified without breaking the Samosas in case of assorted orders 🙂 — Samosa Party (@Samosa_Party) October 10, 2022

Samosa Party's Twitter account responded to the user with the rationale for the practice. They claim it solves an important customer concern in a sustainable manner. “Thank you Shobhit, glad you noticed. This solves an important customer problem sustainably – fillings can be identified without breaking the Samosas in case of assorted orders,” they wrote.

