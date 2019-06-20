Take the pledge to vote

Bengaluru Man Finds Cobra Inside Toilet Bowl, Video of Removal Goes Viral

The rescued cobra was then put in a bag and released into the wild.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Bengaluru Man Finds Cobra Inside Toilet Bowl, Video of Removal Goes Viral
Screenshots from the viral video.
A cobra was rescued after a man found it hiding in a toilet at his house in Bengaluru.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

The five-foot long reptile had curled itself inside the toilet bowl, Pramod Kumar, a resident of JP Nagar 7th Phase, found to his horror on the morning on June 9.

Kumar informed a wildlife volunteer team affiliated with the city’s civic body, who sent an employee identified as Rajesh Kumar to the spot.

The video shows Kumar using some tools to remove the reptile following his failed attempt to do so with his bare hands.

The rescued cobra was then put in a bag and released into the wild.

Cobras, considered to be one of the most poisonous snakes, inject their prey with venom as they are unable to hold their fangs down. The number of cobra species ranges from 28 to about 270 “depending on how a cobra is defined,” according to livescience.com.

These include the famed King Cobra, the world’s largest venomous snake, found predominantly from India through Southeast Asia to the Philippines and Indonesia.

