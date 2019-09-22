Bengaluru Man Gets Charged Rs 4,300 for 18 Kilometre Auto Ride in Pune
A techie from Bengaluru had the ride of his life when he was charged Rs 4,300 for an auto ride from Katraj to Yerawada in Pune.
On September 18, a techie from Bengaluru had the ride of his life when he was charged Rs 4,300 for an auto ride from Katraj to Yerawada in Pune.
Times of India reports that the man had arrived in Pune for a job and had been dropped off at Katraj by an overnight bus at around 5 am on Wednesday. He then tried to book a cab to his destination but couldn't. In the process, he saw an autorickshaw which agreed to take him to his location.
The man's company had arranged for accommodation near Yerawada police station. In his FIR, the man mentioned that there was one person driving the auto while another man seemed passed out in the passenger seat. When they reached the destination, the men asked him to pay Rs 4300, based on the meter.
He protested, not having checked the meter beforehand. However, the driver and his friend insisted that they had paid Rs 600 to enter the city and would pay Rs 600 to leave the city and the rest of the amount was the actual fare.
Unable to see a way out, the man paid the amount and then filed a complaint at the nearby police station.
