Bengaluru Man Gives Up Lucrative Job to Take Care of Hundreds of Stray Dogs

India is home to a large population of stray dogs who struggle to find their own space in our cities. Most of these helpless dogs meet a tragic either due to lack of treatment for diseases or by becoming victims of road accidents. While most people choose to keep a blind eye to these issues and forget it after talking. A 31-year-old animal lover from Bengaluru decided to do something to improve the condition of stray dogs. Sajesh S, who used to work as a branding consultant with a company, quit his job to become a voice for helpless stray dogs, according to Yourstory.

It all started in 2017 when Sajesh purchased an ambulance to pick up injured dogs and take them to shelters. His first rescue was a black puppy who had suffered major injuries after an acid attack. Sajesh tried admitting the little puppy to a shelter but none of them were ready to admit the puppy. He continued to face similar issues in days to come and realized that atrocities happening to animals were too big for him or any shelter in the city.

This prompted him to start his own dog rescue and rehabilitation shelter to take better care of dogs that needed his help. Sajesh established Animal Lives Are Important (ALAI) in September 2017. The humble start has now grown into a shelter house that takes care of over 300 dogs and other stray animals like cows.

ALAI, an animal rescue and rehabilitation centre takes proper care of any stray dogs that they rescue and give them nutrition and medical support. These dogs are also given many vaccines including the dose of anti-rabies vaccine during their recovery.

Currently, ALAI works with a team of 18 volunteers who carry rescue operations after getting leads from people through Facebook and WhatsApp. The team of experienced rescuers soon reaches the location and catch the dogs. While they usually use bare hands to catch the dogs, in the case of ferocious dogs, a net is used. ALAI volunteers include doctors, expert dogcatchers, caretakers, and ambulance drivers.

Sajesh’s wife Skyla also works with him in this cause.

ALAI uses crowdfunding and CSR funds donations from companies to carry out their operations and has two shelters in the city currently. However, Sajesh says that he wants to help more dogs by scaling up the operations while working to increase awareness about stary dogs.

