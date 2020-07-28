BUZZ

5-MIN READ

Bengaluru Man Helped Domestic Worker Start a Food Business, Now Her Crab Curry is Viral

Saroj Didi and her home-cooked Mangalore Crab Curry. (Image credit: Twitter/ Ankit Vengulerkar)

A Bengaluru man recently helped in setting up a home-food delivery system for his domestic help Saroj 'didi' after being impressed by her culinary skills.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 28, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
A Bengaluru man turned his domestic worker into an internet star in a bid to set up her home-food delivery business.

Impressed by his domestic help's prolific culinary gift, Ankit Vengulerkar decided to help set up a home delivery system for Saroj, whom he fondly referred to as "didi" (elder sister). And he was able to do so, thanks to social media and Saroj's delicious crab curry.

After losing her husband, Saroj was the sole bread earner for her family of three children. While she worked as domestic worker now, she ran a small eating joint in the past in Mangammanapalya.

Taking to Twitter Ankit said, "She's been wanting to start a home-cooked food business for a few weeks now. She's extremely talented and experienced in cooking."

Saroj Didi is also fluent in Kannada, Hindi, English and is "extremely reliable".

Helping her in earning some extra income, Ankit said, "If you live near HSR layout in Bangalore, and would like to get a tiffin service or any yummy food, please consider Saroj Didi. It'll help her earn extra income. And you'll get some super delicious food."

While Saroj didi focuses on cooking, Ankit manages the order, sale, payments and delivery. The delivery charges are as per Dunzo charges.

Taking to social media, Ankit had tweeted asking how many would want some home cooked Mangalore crab curry for 300 rupees. "Your support would mean the world," he said.

And in no time, 2kgs of the curry were sold out and 10 orders came pouring in, making "Saroj Didi so happy".

"So thrilled about the encouragement from everyone. Infinite gratitude," Ankit said.

All of those orders and encouragement made the day for Saroj Didi. Sharing a glimpse of her smiling and joyous face, Ankit said, "Saroj Didi's smile on receiving the first round of payments for the amazing Crab Curry sale. Whatever money is made from the sale, goes to her. She's cooks and I manage the sale, take orders & payments on @Paytm @GooglePayIndia and coordinate with delivery persons for pick-up."

Once Saroj Didi went viral, she even grabbed the attention of chef Vikas Khanna, who jokingly asked whether she even delivers in New York!

Besides, netizens took to Twitter irrespective of who tasted her food or not, to congratulate the 47-year-old cook for her venture and hailed Ankit for his initiative in this good deed.

Domestic workers have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. As per a report published by The Hindu in June, a survey conducted among 2500 domestic workers found that 91 percent of them had not received salaries in April.

