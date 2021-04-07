Bengaluru Man Loses Rs 2.17 Lakh after Scammers Trick Him into Believing He Won Sex Pill Hamper

A man in Bengaluru, Karnataka, recently lost Rs 2.17 lakh after he was conned by cybercriminals into believing he had won a gift hamper for ‘Kamasutra Sex Gold Medicine’. The victim, who works as a taxi driver and lives in Bellandur in suburban Bengaluru, received a call telling him that he had won a ticket to buy the sex pills, Bangalore Mirror reported.

The victim got calls and messages from two separate mobile numbers. The scammers tricked him into believing that he had won a huge amount of money in the form of a gift card for buying the medicine which is used to enhance sexual pleasure. But to acquire the gift card, he would have to pay taxed upfront.

The victim realized later that within the span of a few days, the scammers had emptied 2.17 lakh from his account. A complaint regarding the case has been lodged with cops in Whitefield CEN police station under the IT Act. But scammers remain on the run.

The incident is similar to a case in 2019 when a woman in Bengaluru ended up losing Rs 95,000 after he ordered pizza online. The techie named N.V. Sheikh fell victim to online fraudsters after ordering a pizza, leaving a bad aftertaste in his mouth. The Koramangala resident in Bengaluru used a food delivery app on his smartphone to order a pizza on December 1. The man ended up not only not receiving his food but also losing an additionally Rs 95,000 as he ended up falling victim to a phishing scam.

