Bengaluru Man Sues Restaurant for Charging 40 Paise Extra, Court Fines Him Rs 4000

Claiming that it charged him 40 paisa extra, a customer in Bengaluru sued a restaurant in consumer court. However, his appeal backfired when the court rebuked him for wasting its time and even slapped a fine of Rs 4,000 on him. According to a Times of India report, it was in May last year when a senior citizen, identified as Murthy, went to the Hotel Empire on Central Street in Bengaluru. Upon ordering some food for takeaway, the staff handed him a bill of Rs 265. But, according to Murthy, he was being charged 40 paise extra as the total amount was coming out to be Rs 264.60.

Reportedly, Murthy raised his grievance with the hotel staff but did not get a satisfactory response. Following this, the elderly decide to approach the consumer forum accusing the hotel of looting the customers.

Murthy claimed that the incident led to “mental shock and agony” for him and sought a compensation of Rs 1 alleging deficiency of service on the part of the restaurant.

Advertisement

The hearing of the matter began on June 26, 2021, where Murthy presented his own case while the restaurant was represented by advocates Adithya Ambrose and Amshuman M. Stating that the complaint was vexatious and frivolous, the advocates argued that the restaurant had charged the next round figure as tax and not for the food. They highlighted that it was permitted under section 170 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act-2017.

The proceedings of the case lasted for over eight months after which the judges cited government of India circulars to resolve the matter. In one circular, the court highlighted that if an individual states any amount less than 50 paise then it should be ignored while any amount over 50 paise should be rounded off to the nearest rupee.

The court observed that there was no deficiency on the part of the restaurant and noted that Murthy was not entitled to any compensation. Moreover, the court also stated that Murthy used the case for personal publicity and wasted its valuable time.

Subsequently, Murthy was told to pay a compensation of Rs 2000 to the managing director of the restaurant along with an additional Rs 2000 for court expenses before 30 days from the order.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.