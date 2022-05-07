Bengaluru Man Toured Across India in 9 Months With Rs 12000, Here's How

The COVID-19 pandemic shattered lives like no other. Businesses, plans, and daily lives in general, lost normalcy. Amid the horrid conditions laid out by the black swan event, many people, unfortunately, lost the will to even try gaining the “normal” back. Visal Vishwanath, who ran an event management company, too, suffered from the hard blows of COVID-19, but rather than getting pinned down, Visal decided to use the blows to fly, and so he flew. A native of Kannur, Visal decided to travel the entire country and bookmark the pandemic as one of the moments of “awakening.”

Visal, who is currently residing in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, set on a journey to touch upon 28 states across the country in 278 days. And this is not even the impressive part. Visal completed this entire journey with a tight budget of just Rs 12,000.

Sharing a post commemorating the feat he achieved, Visal conveyed his victory through words. “Finally, I made it,” he wrote. “Life. The best gift I have ever got. Today I completed 278 days of my All India Backpacking covering all 28 states.”

Visal mentioned the kind of life he had been living for the past nine months, including pitching the tent and sleeping wherever he got a place, surviving on fruits most of the time, and hitchhiking along the journey.

Admitting to having difficulty describing his experiences in words, he jotted, “The places I visited, the people I met, the mountains I climbed, the roads I walked through, the food I had, each moment took me to a different kind of emotions and feelings.” Visal said that he can finally say he has “lived a life.”

Take a look:

His journey began on a train from Bengaluru to Guwahati, followed by Arunachal Pradesh, and ended with Goa, followed by Karnataka, and then finally his hometown, Kannur. Talking to a leading daily, Visal said, “The aim was to interact with different people and experience different cultures. The trip gave me more experience than I had in 32 years.”

