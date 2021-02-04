Bengaluru Man Wanted to Buy iPad on Half Price, Ends Up Losing Over Rs 19 Lakh to Online Fraud

A doctor's attempt to get an Apple iPad at a discounted price costed him heavily and he ended up losing Rs 19.2 lakh to fraudsters. The doctor had reportedly registered on Quikr, an online marketplace.

He was approached there by the alleged fraudsters who claimed to get him an iPad from Dubai for Rs 45,000. The same model would cost him Rs 80,000 in India. The doctor transferred them the said amount but did not get the iPad. Upon raising the issue with them, he was asked to pay more money to "clear sales tax and other taxes", The Times of India reported. He was also offered five iPods, five watches and two laptops for an attractive price. In two months, the doctor He ended up transferring Rs 19.2 lakh in two months. Despite sending the money, he did not receive any product and then filed a complaint with Magadi Road police.

Online frauds, phishing scams, etc have been on the rise lately. Late last year, a man in Mumbai lost his bike in a similar scam. He had put his motorcycle on sale on an online portal where he was contacted by two men. The two parties set a meeting for a test drive.

The man gave them the keys of his vehicle for a test drive. However, the duo got onto the bike and sped away with it. He later filed a police complaint in the case.

Earlier last month, a resident of Guwahati lost Rs 72,600 in a similar scam. He applied online for a banking service. In the e-mail conversation he was asked to pay Rs 15,000 for registration. Over the next few weeks he transferred the said amount over Google Pay.