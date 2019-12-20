Bengaluru Man's Query About Dry Day During Section 144 Imposition Has Internet in Splits
'Educational institutions, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic,' wrote Bengaluru City Police in a tweet.
Representative image / PTI.
A Twitter user's tongue-in-cheek query to Bengaluru Police over imposition of prohibitory orders in the city has evoked mirth among other social media users.
The police wrote on its official Twitter handle @BlrCityPolice on Wednesday:
"Section 144 (of the CrPC) imposed throughout the city.
Educational institutions, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic."
Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic. @CPBlr— BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 18, 2019
It got 764 retweets and over 1.8K likes.
One Twitter user asked: "Will it be a dry day tomorrow?"
Will it be a dry day tomorrow?— Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019
And police tweeted to allay his fears: "Everything will run normal."
The Twitter user was not done yet. He responded: "Thank you Saaaar, you made my day."
Thank you Saaaar, you made my day.— Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019
One user remarked: "Man's got his priorities right."
"Our local hero -- a concerned citizen asking an important question," commented a Twitter user.
Another posted: "What Bengali thinks today, India will think tomorrow."
One post read: "Even I wanted an answer to this question. Thanks."
"Corrected: Everything will rum normal," said one user.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: Battle Between Good and Evil is Tedious
- 'NBA Style' Goal Revives Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate on the Internet Again
- Scientists Discover World's Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Link to Climate Change
- All That Glitters? Swiss Scientists Have Found a Way to Make Chocolate Sparkle
- Facebook is Making an OS Since it Does Not Trust Google; But Who Would You Trust?