Bengaluru Man's Query About Dry Day During Section 144 Imposition Has Internet in Splits

A Twitter user's tongue-in-cheek query to Bengaluru Police over imposition of prohibitory orders in the city has evoked mirth among other social media users.

The police wrote on its official Twitter handle @BlrCityPolice on Wednesday:

"Section 144 (of the CrPC) imposed throughout the city.

Educational institutions, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic."

Sec.144 has been imposed throughout the city. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available tomorrow as usual. Don't be in panic. @CPBlr — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 18, 2019

It got 764 retweets and over 1.8K likes.

One Twitter user asked: "Will it be a dry day tomorrow?"

Will it be a dry day tomorrow? — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019

And police tweeted to allay his fears: "Everything will run normal."

The Twitter user was not done yet. He responded: "Thank you Saaaar, you made my day."

Thank you Saaaar, you made my day. — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019

One user remarked: "Man's got his priorities right."

"Our local hero -- a concerned citizen asking an important question," commented a Twitter user.

Another posted: "What Bengali thinks today, India will think tomorrow."

One post read: "Even I wanted an answer to this question. Thanks."

"Corrected: Everything will rum normal," said one user.

