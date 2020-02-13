Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengaluru Police are Now on TikTok to 'Connect Better With the Youth'

Bengaluru police will post videos on citizen-centric issues.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
Bengaluru Police are Now on TikTok to 'Connect Better With the Youth'
Image credits: Bengaluru Police/TikTok.

Bengaluru police has opened an account on short video-making platform TikTok to reach out to the people in an engaging and entertaining manner, an official said on Friday.

"Bangalore Police has always believed in the power of social media to build a connect with citizens. We were one of the first city police departments to come onto social media to create fun and informative content," said city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Rao said the Chinese made App, TikTok, has immense potential to communicate about social issue in short creative and engaging videos.

Bengaluru police will post videos on citizen-centric issues.

The city police''s move follows similar action by Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police and Durg Police.

"We are on TikTok because it is a very popular platform and it connects well with youth. We will put up awareness videos and also maintain humor quotient," DCP South East Bengaluru, Isha Pant told India Today.

The city police's move comes after Kerala Police, Uttarakhand Police and Durg Police also joined TikTok.

@blrcitypolice

Bengaluru City Police now Officially on TikTok . Follow us Right now. #followtrafficrules

♬ original sound - BENGALURUCITYPOLICE

TikTok spokesperson welcomed Bengaluru police onto the platform and said it allows to create hyper local content, thereby helping the law enforcement agencies to stay local and relevant.

(With inputs from IANS.)

