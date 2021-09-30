Bengaluru Police Forms 31-member Female Squad to Fight Crimes Against Women, Kids

In a major progressive step to ensure safety and security of women in the city, Bengaluru Police has put together a team of female cops who will be specially trained to tackle situations of law and order involving women and children. A team of 31 specially trained female officers. will ensure effective handling of crime incidents in the city against women. The team will also ensure the rescued women are provided with necessary counselling in order for them to come out of the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Kamal Pant made the announcement on his Twitter handle recently where he said the team would be known as ‘Rani Chennamma Pade’ -‘By Women, For Women, Of Women’.

He wrote, “A team of specially trained 31 @BlrCityPolice women officers will keep a tab on crimes against women & children and create awareness among them."

Rani Chennamma Pade - By Women, For Women, Of Women!A team of specially trained 31 @BlrCityPolice women officers will keep a tab on crimes against women & children and create awareness among them. @DCPSEBCP is the first one to take the lead. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KToz04CQTP — Kamal Pant, IPS (@CPBlr) September 25, 2021

Pant also listed how the team comes with its own set of aims and objectives that includes all round safety and security of women and children.

The ‘Rani Chennamma Pade’ team will focus on educating and training women about basic self-defense techniques, create legal awareness about women and child-related laws such as POCSO, NDPS Act because a lot of times women do not know their rights and the laws in the favour which acts as a deterrent for them to lodge complaints in case of criminal incidents against them.

The team will also focus on spreading awareness about the use of social media and cybercrimes and how to lodge complaints in such scenarios.

Several city police departments have started their own special female cop teams that focus mostly on tackling crimes against women, such as the Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya squad and many more.

