BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru Police Has a Quirky Riddle to Keep Covid-19 at Bay. Can You Solve it?

(Image credit: Twitter/ @BlrCityPolice)

(Image credit: Twitter/ @BlrCityPolice)

On Saturday, Bengaluru Police asked netizens to put on their thinking caps before solving a COVID-19 riddle.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 7, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
Share this:

The police force in India are leaving no stones unturned to spread awareness messages to keep coronavirus at bay. Whether it is their ground efforts or online memes, the cops have been in the frontline to keep the spread of deadly infection in check.

On Saturday, Bengaluru Police asked netizens to put on their thinking caps before solving a riddle to prevent COVID-19.

The riddle read: "What has two loops, fits perfectly on your ears, makes you look real cool, and saves your life?"

Quoting the riddle, the department said, "Riddle riddle on the timeline, who’s the smartest of us all? #ArrestCorona"

The tweet went viral with netizens thronging to the comment's section to solve the puzzle. Could you solve it?


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading