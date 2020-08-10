Bengaluru Police is Going Viral on Instagram for Sharing ‘Smart Tactics’ to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

If you think Mumbai Police to be the only city police with witty captions and posts, it might be the right time for you to go through the Instagram handle of Bangalore City Police. The police department seems to have stepped up their social media game.

You might remember the viral video earlier in the year during lockdown in which cops from Bengaluru hit the streets by enacting how the deadly coronavirus attacks the human body.

This time, they have done it against with a new and innovative as well as informative post to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sharing a ludo dice with its side reading ‘sanitizer’, ‘social distancing’, and ‘mask’, the Bengaluru Police Department wrote in the caption, “We all hope to reach home safely. Possible only with precautions. #ArrestCorona.”

A user mentioned, “Even more smart tactics: stay at home... no matter what happens in the neighborhood.”

A few days ago, the Bengaluru City police department shared a picture of a crossword. The statement read, “People at low-risk of contracting COVID-19,” while the answer highlighted, “No One.” It further read, “That’s right. No One. Stay safe, one and all.”

The caption on the post read, “Oh, so you think you’re too cool for masks? Tell us more. #ArrestCorona.”

Here are some more interesting posts shared by the social media handle to spread the message about the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in India has crossed the mark of 22 lakhs. Karnataka has reported 1.78 lakh positive COID-19 cases, out of which around 81,000 are still active. Most of the cases have been reported in Bengaluru urban areas.