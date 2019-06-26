Bengaluru Police Nails Their Anti-drug Message With a Hilarious Meme

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is being celebrated across the world today to “strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse,” according to the United Nations. To mark the globally-observed day, Bengaluru police took to Twitter to warn about the dangerous consequences of drug abuse.

“Being high only makes your life span lower. Get high on healthy life. #SayNoToDrugs ! #WorldDrugDay” posted the official account of the Bengalaru city police along with a popular meme.

Netizens were impressed with the police force’s light-hearted effort to spread the public service message on social media.

“Good that the @BlrCityPolice is keeping up with the latest memes and trends for conveying a good message !

Also @DCPTrEastBCP please penalise the single-rider cars who ride frequently near Bellandur or people refusing to pool, that ecosystem is worse than drugs !” one comment on the post read.

June 26 is observed as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking every year after the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on 7 December 1987.

The theme for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2019 is ‘Health for Justice. Justice for Health’ . It aims to highlight that “justice and health are two sides of the same coin when it comes to addressing drug problems.”