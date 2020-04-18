Bengaluru Police Organise Art, Essay Competition to Encourage 'Stay-at-Home' Message

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have organised a drawing and essay writing competition to encourage people to stay indoors and engage in creativity amid the Covid-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

"Stay home, stay safe. When lockdown met art!...Drawing competition (below 14 years), topic - Nature. Essay writing competition (above 15 years), topic - Gratitude," said a poster tweeted by Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru South.

Sepat said the biggest ammunition in the war against Covid is the consistent support of people by staying indoors.

Police asked enthusiasts to post their creative work on the department's social media pages.

At least two police stations under Bengaluru South Division have called for entries, Chennammanakere Acchukattu and and JP Nagar.

The prizes for the creative posters on nature and essays on gratitude were, however, not revealed.

