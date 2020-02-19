Bengaluru Police to Deploy Mannequins Dressed as Lady Cops at Places 'Frequented by Women'

The city police will soon deploy female mannequins dressed as policewomen at places frequented by women, a police officer said on Tuesday.

"We will selectively deploy female mannequins dressed as policewomen at places where they can be used," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told IANS.

Rao said the mannequins will not be a permanent fixture at a given place but will be rotated regularly.

He has delegated the work of sourcing and stationing the mannequins to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) across the city.

"I have planted the idea. The officers will take care of the rest," said the commissioner.

Rao said people, in general, obey laws only when they see a policeman, necessitating the mode of hide-and-seek mannequin deployment.

He did not give the specific number of such mannequins, but said that his junior officers will do the needful of identifying the number of mannequins required and the junctions to deploy them.

Interestingly, a model of the female mannequin is already displayed at the commissioner's office in the city.

This, however, isn't the first time that mannequins have come to Bengaluru cops' rescue.

Taking a cue from their behaviour, Bengaluru police had 'posted' mannequins at half a dozen junctions last year in November, with plans to put 174 of them later if found successful - all to keep motorists in check.

City additional commissioner (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda had told PTI that he came up with the idea after observing motorists putting on helmets, drivers fastening their seat-belts and stopping using mobile phones after they spot traffic policemen from a distance.

"If the experiment works, the men in khaki would have mannequins with cameras in future to track vehicles and collect valid evidence to nail errant drivers or riders.

Initially, motorists will be alert on seeing the mannequins, but will regret later that they had been fooled," he said.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)