Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Bengaluru Police to Train and Recruit Stray Dogs That Will Soon Assist the Force

The department has started feeding them and the dogs are soon going to be given basic training by dog squad experts so that they can obey some basic commands.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru Police to Train and Recruit Stray Dogs That Will Soon Assist the Force
Image for Representation only.

Bengaluru Police will now recruit and train stray dogs so that they can accompany the police force during patrolling at night and guard the police stations. The initiative, which has been categorically undertaken by the Bengaluru Police’s South Division, has 17 police stations under its jurisdiction.

The idea is said to be Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat’s brain child. According to The New Indian Express, Rohini said that around 50-60 stray dogs used to wander around the police station. Locals would feed and take care of them and so now they too want to do their bit by doing this.

Further, the police officer said that the department has started feeding them and the dogs are soon going to be given basic training by dog squad experts so that they can obey some basic commands. Once they have basic training the dogs can accompany the personnel for patrolling as that will instill a fear in the minds of miscreants. Moreover, she added that these dogs are easy to maintain unlike the exotic breed dogs and slowly these dogs are getting into shape too.

A bunch of dogs, who are trained in this period, will also be sent to be a part of the dog squad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram