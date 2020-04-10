Bengaluru Police Use Money Heist Meme to Warn Against Cyber Fraud

Police departments around the world have been doing some fantastic work around using humour as a tool to drive home a message to the people, and keeping up with that trend Bengaluru Police were inspired by the much talked about Money Heist as they made a Public Service Announcement against cyber fraud.

The post shows a person wearing the Dali mask worn by the robbers in the show Money Heist and along it is a message warning against cyber fraud.

In the graphic, shared by them, the text read, "Sharing your OTP with a stranger? What, have you not seen Money Heist."

They caption for the post on Instagram read, "Heads up! #Cyberfraud alert! Scams related to EMI postpone requests are doing rounds in the city. DO NOT share your banking details or OTP with anyone. #StayAlert #Cybersecurity #Arrestcorona."

Soon after the post was made it caught on like wild fire on social media garnering close to four thousand likes in very short time.