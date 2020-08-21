Bengaluru Professor Shares Emotional Message to Encourage Students Struggling with Online Classes

Amid pandemic, all educational institutions are taking virtual classes but the students from rural India who don't have easy access to smartphones and internet connectivity face a lot of trouble. Earlier we have seen students struggling and had to study on roof or mountain as it is the only place where they have speedy network connectivity.

In a recent Twitter thread, Economics professor Arjun Jayadev highlighted an incident in which a student had to study under an umbrella amidst heavy rainfall in Karnataka.

He further appreciated the efforts of all such students and their commitment to learning. He added that the teachers will do everything they can to make the online trimester an enriching experience.

In a very interesting discussion with SAS faculty on online teaching and how we can do it better this time around. One story stood out. This faculty would call students directly if they were having difficulty connecting online. During one call, the faculty heard thunderous rain. — Arjun Jayadev (@arjun_jayadev) August 20, 2020

.. Turns out the student, who lived in rural Karnataka was outdoors, under an umbrella, in the only location outside that could receive a reasonable signal. This was not an isolated incident. I'm writing to note to students who may be reading that we know and recognize your.. — Arjun Jayadev (@arjun_jayadev) August 20, 2020

efforts, which are often really heroic. We will do all we can to make this online trimester work for us all. Please keep at it and please let us know how its going. We want to know and want to help you learn. We miss you and look forward to see you in person when we can. — Arjun Jayadev (@arjun_jayadev) August 20, 2020

Tweeples appreciated the teacher for the heartfelt note as well as the promise to put in equal effort and help students as best they can.

We want to help you learn. Gratitude! https://t.co/Wq1UMuFYQK — Kayzad Kasad (@KayzadKasad) August 20, 2020

Lovely note from @azimpremjiuniv prof to his students about challenges of online learning “We recognize your efforts which are often really heroic. We miss you, want to help you learn” This thread https://t.co/6VGNscvMQI — Suparna Singh (@Suparna_Singh) August 20, 2020

This is important. Many students are stretching themselves to make sure things work out. As a recent entrant to the teaching fraternity, I am frequently reminded of how hard students can work to meet expectations. Trainers have to step up to make these efforts successful. https://t.co/tJ2OtHoKVg — Balasubramanian V (@balahla) August 20, 2020

We hope the time comes soon when students can once again go to schools and colleges and learn from such teachers in person.