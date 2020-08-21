BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Bengaluru Professor Shares Emotional Message to Encourage Students Struggling with Online Classes

Representative Image

Representative Image

In a recent Twitter thread, Economics professor Arjun Jayadev highlighted an incident in which a student had to study under an umbrella amidst heavy rainfall in Karnataka.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
Share this:

Amid pandemic, all educational institutions are taking virtual classes but the students from rural India who don't have easy access to smartphones and internet connectivity face a lot of trouble. Earlier we have seen students struggling and had to study on roof or mountain as it is the only place where they have speedy network connectivity.

In a recent Twitter thread, Economics professor Arjun Jayadev highlighted an incident in which a student had to study under an umbrella amidst heavy rainfall in Karnataka.

He further appreciated the efforts of all such students and their commitment to learning. He added that the teachers will do everything they can to make the online trimester an enriching experience.

Tweeples appreciated the teacher for the heartfelt note as well as the promise to put in equal effort and help students as best they can.

We hope the time comes soon when students can once again go to schools and colleges and learn from such teachers in person.

Next Story
Loading