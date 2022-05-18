Bengaluru Rains Bring Memes as 'Undiscovered Ocean' Opens up in City

While the entire nation is battling the heatwave, torrential rains have hit parts of Bengaluru. An orange alert has been issued for the region by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Earlier, the department had predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next five days. Taking full advantage of the situation, netizens have populated social media handles with memes. While few are happy enjoying the rain, others are busy creating memes. Have a look for yourself:

North Indians, getting roasted in the heatwave, seeing Bangalore people talking about #bangalorerains: pic.twitter.com/R6zFYDvvVR — Akshat Bang (@bang_akshat) May 17, 2022

What bangaloreans need these day to survive traffic and rains #bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/fEACRCywRw — Harsh Garg (@TechnoSanghi) May 17, 2022

All new comers to Bangalore posting about #bangalorerains.. meanwhile old timers of bengaluru watching the rains . pic.twitter.com/7XEMJ191Sj — mncmn (@44rcmnman) May 17, 2022

What’s the name of the newly discovered ocean in Bengaluru? #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains — Tanisha (@Connect2Tanisha) May 17, 2022

As per IMD, Bengaluru received rainfall above 100 mm at a few places and above 50 mm at many places. The airport was flooded, as a result of which, the passengers had to miss their flight. Not just this but several underpasses and pedestrian subways were inundated, which completely disrupted movement of vehicles and commuters. There were also reports of flooding in underpasses at Kodigehalli and Hebbal.

The civic administration and the Karnataka Government have received a lot of backlash on social media as citizens pointed out to how the city is always affected with severe rain. Multiple videos have gone viral on social media. Several basements and apartment complexes have been flooded. Also, thousands of homes across the city have been flooded.

Minister K. Gopalaiah has urged the Chief Ministed to provide relief compensation for over 800 families which have been severely affected by flooding in the Mahalakshmi Layout constituency.

