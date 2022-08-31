Bengaluru Rains: Internet Reacts to 'Fresh Fish' Caught on Flooded Roads

Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru was left with waterlogged roads following continuous pouring in the city and nearby areas on Tuesday. Amidst the visuals of people stuck in long traffic jams on waterlogged roads and other damage caused by the rain, a photo of a fish has caught the internet’s attention. The picture posted on Twitter, shows a volunteer holding a fish resembling a river catfish in the middle of a water-logged rain. Come to Bangalore. You get a fresh catch in the middle of the road now!” wrote a user while posting the pictures online.

Come to Bangalore. You get fresh catch in the middle of the road now! pic.twitter.com/uIdTX5jIF7 — Sameer Mohan (@sleepyhead148) August 30, 2022

The photo soon created a stir on the internet and other users stepped with hilarious reactions and word plays. “Ahhh, finally, I can buy a fishing rod and cross out fishing on my bucket list,” wrote a user while another commented that the fish was not a state property but belonged to the people.

“Something’s fishy about these roads,” read another comment.

Check other reactions here:

But hey Bangalore weather is awesome and so many food options. — Vijay Shankar (@vshankar90) August 31, 2022

Something fishy… Bengaluru ☹️ — Julien (@John17014868) August 30, 2022

The fish belongs to the people, not the State! — Aditya Sinha (@autumnshade) August 31, 2022

The user who originally posted the photo online said that picture appeared to have been taken in the Ecospace in the Bellandur area of the city.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain in rural and urban Bengaluru till September 3.

The weather forecasting agency has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru, Belagavi and several districts in Karnataka. The state government has been estimated to have suffered a loss of over Rs 7,600 crores due to rain since June this year.

The Karnataka government will approach the centre to depute an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess damages caused by rain, floods and landslides.

The state government is reportedly working to send a proposal to the Central government seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. The state government has claimed that a total of 23, 794 houses have been damaged by rain while crop losses to the tune of 5.8 lakh hectares have been reported since June.

Since June 1, Karnataka has received over 820 mm of rainfall, affecting 27 districts and 187 villages.

