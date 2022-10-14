Bengaluru Rains: People Flood Twitter With Grim Videos As City Waterlogged Once Again

Bengaluru is experiencing torrential rainfall once again. The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) had earlier warned that the city will see moderate to heavy rain on Thursday with thunderstorms and lightning. As per skymetweather.com, there are rainy days ahead for the city with week long activity likely. “BBMP Rainfall Forecast: Widespread moderate to heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over the BBMP area,” the KSNDMC said in a tweet. With this, they shared a map of Bengaluru BBMP area. In the map, Mahadevapura and RR Nagar zones are painted in blue, hinting towards heavy rainfall.

Twitter has been reflecting the grim situation on ground, as people share photos and videos of waterlogging after the downpour.

“Heavy rainfall. And of course, flooded. P.S. – this is because of improper lake rejuvenation and govt apathy. Can be easily fixed with a sluice gate,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “More rain in North Bangalore. Hope everyone is safe at home, and praying that all the city roads would be accessible later in the day. 3hrs and it is still on, worrisome.”

Route to and from #BLRAirport flooded due to a torrential downpour. so factor in an extra hour or more. Traffic backed up at terminal as well. #BengaluruRains #Bangalore #Bengaluru#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/xkZ5a9Q6I5 — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) October 13, 2022

#bangalorerains #bengalururains

Heavy rainfall. And of course, flooded.

P.S. – this is because of improper lake rejuvenation and govt apathy. Can be easily fixed with a sluice gate.@BSBommai @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/x19kuwQmVa — Wander Woman (@w7nder_wom7n) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the flood-ravaged areas. Also, two people, about 160 sheep and two dozen heads of cattle were killed and over 4,000 houses flooded. As per PTI, the southwest monsoon was likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal date.

