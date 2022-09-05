CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » Buzz » Bengaluru Rains: Upset Citizens Share Harrowing Visuals From Waterlogged City
2-MIN READ

Bengaluru Rains: Upset Citizens Share Harrowing Visuals From Waterlogged City

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2022, 11:45 IST

Bangalore, India

Harrowing visuals are going viral on social media as citizens express their anger over the situation. (Credits: Twitter/@sandeep3912)

Harrowing visuals are going viral on social media as citizens express their anger over the situation. (Credits: Twitter/@sandeep3912)

As rains wreck Bengaluru, grappling citizens are sharing visuals from all over the waterlogged city.

Bengaluru has been seeing incessant rainfall and several areas are now battling a flood-like situation. Outer Ring Road was knee-deep in water and Bellandur lake has overflown near the outlet. Harrowing visuals are going viral on social media as citizens express their anger over the situation. Locals in Bengaluru spoke to ANI about waterlogging in the city due to heavy rains. One local said this happens every year and there has been no permanent solution. Another said they had to pump water out onto the road after it flooded their basement.

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai said that the government would talk to IT companies and discuss compensation for losses due to rain-related damages. Waterlogging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning.

A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging. Several areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding during to heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka, and has warned of heavy rains until September 9.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 05, 2022, 11:26 IST
last updated:September 05, 2022, 11:45 IST