Bengaluru Rains: Upset Citizens Share Harrowing Visuals From Waterlogged City

Bengaluru has been seeing incessant rainfall and several areas are now battling a flood-like situation. Outer Ring Road was knee-deep in water and Bellandur lake has overflown near the outlet. Harrowing visuals are going viral on social media as citizens express their anger over the situation. Locals in Bengaluru spoke to ANI about waterlogging in the city due to heavy rains. One local said this happens every year and there has been no permanent solution. Another said they had to pump water out onto the road after it flooded their basement.

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

Bengaluru Rains : Outer Ring Road Ecospace on the Maruthi showroom side. Time – 10:50 PM on 4 Sep 2022 pic.twitter.com/UIMiMWy3B1 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) September 4, 2022

#bengalururains The flyover (as we say) is cut off. What a plight for the working class who need to go to work (can't really have that WFH option).

What a bloody joke of taxpayers' money. Location: Marathahalli Flyover

Time: 6:50 A.M. (Today) pic.twitter.com/nWFYZu1GRF — Rishi Bhattacharjee (@rishi0308) September 5, 2022

#ecospace #bengalururains #bangalorerain A person who was about to drown and die was saved by other one at outer ring road. #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/VPZ6rQtPx2 — Madhu M (@MadhunaikBunty) September 5, 2022

Situation is terrifying at #Ecospace near Bellandur.

Vehicles are quite literally sinking.

Time 11:30 pm when this was shot… and rains show no sign of relenting.#bengalururains #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/nSiRsqisQK — Gautam (@gautyou) September 4, 2022

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai said that the government would talk to IT companies and discuss compensation for losses due to rain-related damages. Waterlogging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning.

A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging. Several areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding during to heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka, and has warned of heavy rains until September 9.

