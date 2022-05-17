Bengaluru Resident Fined Rs 500 for Spitting on Road, Delhiites Want Their Turn

The photo of a challan issued in Bengaluru has been going viral after it was shared on Reddit. The challan imposed a fine of Rs 500 on a person for causing “public nuisance” by spitting. As per the challan, the incident occurred near DG Main Road. Given that there is a long and notorious history of public spitting across states in India, other Redditors opined that such fines should be imposed in other cities as well. In May 2020, BBMP, the Bengaluru civic body had announced that spitting, urinating, littering and not wearing a mask in public would attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 at first instance and Rs 2,000 on every subsequent violation at the time.

“Delhi is one city that needs this desperately. The iconic “Connaught Place” is a testament to this,” commented one user. “Abhimanyu entered Connaught Place on a week day at 5 pm and never got out. True, tragic story. Documented and called the Mahabharata,” quipped another. There was a counter opinion, too, with one user writing, “This can be easily exploited by corrupt cops. What we really need is more spittoons and more rehab centers for those who want to recover. Penalising tobacco user in open space won’t solve any problems, only more ways for cops to loot.” Some others opined that the fine should be made even higher and that such measures should be levied on those who urinate on roadsides too.

To put into perspective how much of a nuisance spitting is, especially when it’s tobacco-laced spit, IAS officer Awanish Sharan recently shared a photo of the iconic Howrah Bridge, expressing his apprehension that the bridge was corroding due to saliva laced with gutkha spat on it. After the recent social media backlash received by Akshay Kumar for endorsing a tobacco brand (from which he has since withdrawn), Sharan tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Ajav Devgn along with Akshay himself on the tweet. “Kolkata Port Trust has said saliva laced with gutkha is corroding the iconic 70-year-old bridge. The Howrah Bridge is under attack from gutkha-chewers,” he wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Sharan wrote in Hindi: “See what a great measure the ‘Kolkata Port Trust’ has taken for the convenience of ‘gutkha lovers’. Now those who spit gutkha will not have to face any ‘guilt’. Along with this, the bridge can also be protected from the ‘harmful chemical of gutkha'”. He attached a photo of a portion of one of the bridge’s pillars being painted red. This tweet, however, divided Twitter users who could be seen either agreeing or disagreeing with this method.

