Bengaluru Residents Witness Rare 'Sun Halo' Phenomenon, Stunning Images Go Viral on Twitter

Residents of Bengaluru witnessed a rare phenomenon when they saw a ‘rainbow-like halo’ around the sun on Monday. Locals were thrilled as they clicked and uploaded several images of the phenomenon on social media that went viral. People from across the city expressed their excitement through social media posts. A Twitter user said, “A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now. Call it magic, call it true 🙂 The phenomenon is called a halo n happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun."

A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now.Call it magic, call it true 🙂The phenomenon is called a halo n happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun ☀️ ⛅️ #Bangalore #Sun pic.twitter.com/QVnM44y1rS — Samyukta Hornad (@samyuktahornad) May 24, 2021

Singer Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram to share a few images of the phenomenon and said, “Hey Bengaluru….look up! Nature is doing a Crystal Refraction magic trick to brighten up your lives! Sun Halo. Swipe through and tell me which picture is trippiest!"

A proof that incredible things can be witnessed if you're happy and healthy in your life!#Sun Halo ♾️#StaySafe and #STAYLOVELY ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uopvlgtWSi— Prem Nenapirali (@StylishstarPrem) May 24, 2021

Bangalore Halo Sun today. Not rare.A ring around the Sun or Moonmeans rain or snow is coming soon. A Sun halo is caused by the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within cirrus or cirrostratus clouds. It is called as Halo Sun. pic.twitter.com/8TbcAMYdAV — Srihari Jwalapuram (@Srilooksin) May 24, 2021

ok this is just magical, a literal sun halo uff pic.twitter.com/B6s1Z1Zn92— despair stage of grief 🇵🇸 (@magicanarchist) May 24, 2021

Beautiful sun halo spotted this morning at my community #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/xZmLpD9y3j— TruthSeeker (@UshaKandala) May 24, 2021

An interesting sky week indeed. A Sun halo now in Bangalore #sunhalo pic.twitter.com/5Ub7Frw5kN— Ambily Sivadas (@ambilysivadas) May 24, 2021

According to Farmer’s Almanac, the phenomenon is caused by the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within thin, wispy, high-altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds. The light is bent at a 22° angle, creating a circular halo around the Sun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here