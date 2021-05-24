buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Bengaluru Residents Witness Rare 'Sun Halo' Phenomenon, Stunning Images Go Viral on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Bengaluru Residents Witness Rare 'Sun Halo' Phenomenon, Stunning Images Go Viral on Twitter

Image Credits: Twitter/@samyuktahorande

Image Credits: Twitter/@samyuktahorande

Bengaluru residents were in for a treat as they clicked and uploaded several images of the 'sun halo' phenomenon on social media that went viral.

Residents of Bengaluru witnessed a rare phenomenon when they saw a ‘rainbow-like halo’ around the sun on Monday. Locals were thrilled as they clicked and uploaded several images of the phenomenon on social media that went viral. People from across the city expressed their excitement through social media posts. A Twitter user said, “A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now. Call it magic, call it true 🙂 The phenomenon is called a halo n happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun."

Singer Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram to share a few images of the phenomenon and said, “Hey Bengaluru….look up! Nature is doing a Crystal Refraction magic trick to brighten up your lives! Sun Halo. Swipe through and tell me which picture is trippiest!"

RELATED STORIES

According to Farmer’s Almanac, the phenomenon is caused by the refraction, reflection, and dispersion of light through ice particles suspended within thin, wispy, high-altitude cirrus or cirrostratus clouds. The light is bent at a 22° angle, creating a circular halo around the Sun.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 24, 2021, 15:29 IST