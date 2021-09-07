Bengaluru Residents Protest Potholes by Planting Paddy Saplings, Offer 'Boat Rides'

In an attempt to draw the attention of authorities towards the poor condition of roads and potholes, residents of Bengaluru’s Anjanpura have planted paddy saplings in the potholes filled with water. Conducted by the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road Association along with local residents, the protest also involved them bringing in a boat and offering rides for Rs 20, according to ANI. The unique protest comes up after several complaints by the residents of Anjanapura about the potholes that remained unattended. The extreme stagnation of water caused the roads to become muddy, therefore helping the protesters to plant the saplings with ease.

Following the protest, Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa went to the spot and assured the residents that the roads would be fixed, reported Live Mint.

Residents of Bengaluru are not the only ones to get fed up due to the neglected potholes. Some policemen from Nuzvid sub-division in Andhra Pradesh ended up repairing road on the Vijayawada-Nuzvid highway last month when the civic authorities failed to do so.

The roads all had potholes which caused major problems for vehicles and as bad roads increased the risk of accidents too. The cops formed teams that went to all the main arterial roads to locate the potholes in them where accidents could happen. The cops along with their station house officers (SHO) then marked the areas which come under their respective police station jurisdiction.

After the cops brought in a detailed report of the damaged roads, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu and the SP of Krishna district jointly decided to put money together and then the cops decided to start repairing the roads. In a single day, the cops managed to fill up 25 potholes.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said last month informed the Parliament last month that 3,564 road accidents occurred in India due to potholes in the year 2020. Gadkari also informed that the total number of road accidents due to potholes in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 stood at 6,424; 9,423; 4,869 and 4,775, respectively.

