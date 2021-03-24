buzz

Bengaluru Residents Turn Photographers as City Turns Pretty Pink in Spring

Bengaluru residents shared photos of pink flowers blooming all over the city on social media. (Credit: twitter)

Netizens shared photos and while some said they wished to shift to Bengaluru because of the pink flowers. Many others also listed and posted photos from their favourite spots in the city.

Pink blooming flowers on trees or strewn all over parks and roads is reminiscent of Japan’s famous Cherry blossom festival. Even India’s own Shillong has its own pink flower festival when the north-eastern state turns into a brilliant shade of pink when the buds of the Prunus Cerasoides bloom in November. But not many know that the Garden city of India also has its very own Cherry blossom time during spring. Netizens shared pictures of pink trees spread all across the city. Several residents compared the photos to those of Japan’s.

#PinkBangalore was trending on social media and Twitter users shared photos of trees and parks in and around the city where the flowers bloomed and the spring season is officially pink season in the Garden city. The flower is identified as the Tabibuea Rosea.

While some said how the pink flowers have made them want to shift to Bengaluru, a few others listed their favourite spot to watch the blooms.

The Tabibuea Rosea was never a naturally growing tree in Bengaluru but brought in over the last decade from continental America and since then seem to have been blooming everywhere in the city’s gardens and on roadsides. These are fast growing flora and can reach 25 to 30 metres in height and bloom into pink trumpet shaped flowers in spring.

first published:March 24, 2021, 11:09 IST