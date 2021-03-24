Bengaluru Residents Turn Photographers as City Turns Pretty Pink in Spring

Pink blooming flowers on trees or strewn all over parks and roads is reminiscent of Japan’s famous Cherry blossom festival. Even India’s own Shillong has its own pink flower festival when the north-eastern state turns into a brilliant shade of pink when the buds of the Prunus Cerasoides bloom in November. But not many know that the Garden city of India also has its very own Cherry blossom time during spring. Netizens shared pictures of pink trees spread all across the city. Several residents compared the photos to those of Japan’s.

#PinkBangalore was trending on social media and Twitter users shared photos of trees and parks in and around the city where the flowers bloomed and the spring season is officially pink season in the Garden city. The flower is identified as the Tabibuea Rosea.

Pink season's back in Bangalore pic.twitter.com/UZ0xZuFpfY— Saundary saabun nirma (@Rohankumxr) March 17, 2021

Suddenly I've this weird urge to shift to bangalore… I want those pink flowers — (@Total_Dreamerr) March 23, 2021

While some said how the pink flowers have made them want to shift to Bengaluru, a few others listed their favourite spot to watch the blooms.

Bro bye pink Bangalore is the best pic.twitter.com/0tFf7BwJR3— || vincentvangohoe ||✨ (@chibbermeister) March 23, 2021

My favourite pink poui trees are the ones that stand behind the statue of King Edward VII.#TabebuiaTwitter #bangalore @peakbengaluru pic.twitter.com/8RFpBrYkNK— enthu-cutlet (@_waabi_saabi_) March 23, 2021

Been seeing a lot of Bangalore pics in my TL recently and is it just me or is Bangalore starting to look like Japan with the pink flowers. Poor man's Japan here I come.— Akash Balaji || Thank you Isayama (@ItachiKanni) March 23, 2021

Time of the year when #Bangalore is all pink ! My favourite city in the ! Perfect people and perfect weather ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d0M6MnZANc— Archana Sahay (@ArchNeha) March 23, 2021

And just look at this. This is Benniganahalli lake near KR Puram (photos via WhatsApp group of our locality) #PinkBangalore #bangaloreSakura pic.twitter.com/DJzoBvKKAF— Monika Manchanda ‍ (@monikamanchanda) March 22, 2021

Joining everyone in Bangalore tweeting about this lusciousness. Genuinely my favorite time of year, my serotonin shoots up like mad every time I see this pink cotton candy vibe. Instant mood booster ✨ pic.twitter.com/KaWJfh9Vqu— aboli (@abolijoshi) March 19, 2021

The Tabibuea Rosea was never a naturally growing tree in Bengaluru but brought in over the last decade from continental America and since then seem to have been blooming everywhere in the city’s gardens and on roadsides. These are fast growing flora and can reach 25 to 30 metres in height and bloom into pink trumpet shaped flowers in spring.