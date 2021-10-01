Bengaluru Restaurant Serves Idli on Ice-Cream Stick and Foodies Have Opinions

Innovation in the world of food has come a long way. From fusion foods to molecular gastronomy, food just keeps getting more modern. However, amidst the innovations, some bizarre food combinations have popped up on social media and have gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In a recent attempt to kill a beloved dish, a restaurant in Bengaluru is serving idli on an ice cream stick. Twitter user BrotherToGod took to the micro-blogging platform to share a photo of the weird combo. In the photo, three idlis on sticks are placed on a plate while another is dipped in a bowl of sambar. There is also the usual coconut chutney placed alongside.

Innovative food technology of how the Idli got attached to the Ice cream stick.Bengaluru and it's food innovations are always synonymous!@vishalk82 pic.twitter.com/IpWXXu84XV— Mahendrakumar (@BrotherToGod) September 30, 2021

The usnusual dish gained a lot of attention on social media and sparked a debate, with some loving the idea, while some slamming it.

For heaven’s sake leave it alone, Dose is already messed up with so called creativity and now u want to spoil this as well— ashish kumar (@ashishaka) September 30, 2021

People from other side are trying to save the trees and finding alternatives, here these guys are wasting those sticks unnecessarily in the name of creativity!— ನಟಭಯಂಕರ (@mshindhe) September 30, 2021

What a idea!!😉— Deepak Mutha (@1234deepak) September 30, 2021

Desis on Twitter were enraged in August when a video of someone cooking Fanta, the orange flavored drink, with omelette. A Twitter user with username @Agabaai, posted a video from an eatery in Surat, Gujarat, preparing a special egg dish called Fanta Omelette. Stamped with a logo of India Eat Mama, the cook explains how the bizarre dish is prepared and makes a variety of eggs recipes with the orange carbonated drink. Shared on August 4, the caption of the post reads, “Mom come pick me, they are frying Fanta with eggs."

The two-and-a-half-minute long video caused a stir among netizens who were disgusted by the bizarre combination and didn’t shy away from speaking their mind in the comments section. The video racked up more than 1 lakh views, more than 2000 likes and hundreds of comments from puzzled audience who were left with many questions about the weird combination. Many asked, who even thinks mixing a sugary drink with wholesome eggs.

