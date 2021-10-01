CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Bengaluru Restaurant Serves Idli on Ice-Cream Stick and Foodies Have Opinions

In the photo, three idlis on sticks are placed on a plate while another is dipped in a bowl of sambar. (Image Credits: Twitter/@BrotherToGod)

In another recent attempt to kill a beloved dish, a restaurant in Bengaluru is serving idli on an ice cream stick.

Innovation in the world of food has come a long way. From fusion foods to molecular gastronomy, food just keeps getting more modern. However, amidst the innovations, some bizarre food combinations have popped up on social media and have gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In a recent attempt to kill a beloved dish, a restaurant in Bengaluru is serving idli on an ice cream stick. Twitter user BrotherToGod took to the micro-blogging platform to share a photo of the weird combo. In the photo, three idlis on sticks are placed on a plate while another is dipped in a bowl of sambar. There is also the usual coconut chutney placed alongside.

The usnusual dish gained a lot of attention on social media and sparked a debate, with some loving the idea, while some slamming it.

Desis on Twitter were enraged in August when a video of someone cooking Fanta, the orange flavored drink, with omelette. A Twitter user with username @Agabaai, posted a video from an eatery in Surat, Gujarat, preparing a special egg dish called Fanta Omelette. Stamped with a logo of India Eat Mama, the cook explains how the bizarre dish is prepared and makes a variety of eggs recipes with the orange carbonated drink. Shared on August 4, the caption of the post reads, “Mom come pick me, they are frying Fanta with eggs."

The two-and-a-half-minute long video caused a stir among netizens who were disgusted by the bizarre combination and didn’t shy away from speaking their mind in the comments section. The video racked up more than 1 lakh views, more than 2000 likes and hundreds of comments from puzzled audience who were left with many questions about the weird combination. Many asked, who even thinks mixing a sugary drink with wholesome eggs.

first published:October 01, 2021, 07:30 IST