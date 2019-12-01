Bengaluru Restaurants Remove Onion Dosa from Menu After Prices Cross the Century Mark
Several restaurants in Bengaluru have been forced to remove the extremely popular Onion Dosa from their menus.
Image: Flickr/Manpreet Kaur
The price of onions in several cities around the country has crossed the century mark. As per reports, a kilogram of onions could now cost you over a hundred bucks. In other cities, the situation isn't really any better. In numerous cities in North India, onions are priced at Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kilogram.
Given that onions are staples in any Indian kitchen, this has proved to be quite a predicament for households and restaurants in the country. According to an ANI report, several restaurants in Bengaluru have been forced to remove the extremely popular Onion Dosa from their menus.
V Kamat, Treasurer of Bangalore Hotels Association told ANI, "We have reduced onion usage due to the price hike. Fine-dines can raise rates of food items, but those who eat at middle-class eateries feel the pinch if prices rise."
While it is impossible to completely avoid onions in some dishes, most restaurants are going out of their way to reduce usage of onions so as to keep the prices moderate, keeping in mind their customers.
