Bengaluru School Finds Mysterious 'Sorry' Painted in Bold Red All Over Premises

A private school in the residential area of Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru, was covered with “Sorry” written in bold letters with red paint. The mysterious incident came to light on Wednesday when school authorities and the residents living in the vicinity woke up to “Sorry” written in red, all over the school premise. According to the school authorities, the handiwork is believed to be of a student with some unresolved issues with the authorities. Police officials were informed of the incident, after which, a probe was initiated. The CCTV footage of the area revealed that the deed was done by two bike-borne miscreants, reported ANI.

In a video, the duo is entering the area on a motorcycle and a big bag, which is usually carried by delivery agents.

Take a look:

Karnataka | 'Sorry' painted all over the premises of a private school and on the streets surrounding it in Sunkadakatte Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them: Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP West Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/mbrbznwu7x — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

As the news of the mysteriously appearing “Sorry” spread on social media, netizens were quick to find all the nuanced emotions that they could pull from the incident. One user claimed the big red sorry was the result of a “teenage love story of school students.”

Looks like teenage love story of school students. The only difference is earlier they used to write ‘Sorry’ on blackboards, now all over the school building. 😁 https://t.co/M2bcxFPacf — Kusum Aroraکسم اروڑہਕੁਸੁਮ ਅਰੋੜਾ (@Arora24Kusum) May 26, 2022

Another wrote, “Kids these days,” again hinting at a tumbling school love story.

Kids these days https://t.co/GEWJFWRBMP — Aishwarya Singh 🇮🇳 (@AishwaryaSing15) May 25, 2022

This person found a psychology-themed meme in the pictures of the incident.

people with people pleasing personal traits when they do something marginally wrong https://t.co/lWwRMLFDjd — Qaummy (@qaummunist) May 25, 2022

Another user came up with the classic “write this 100 times” statement by school teachers.

Teacher :- where is your homework.

Nibba/nibbi :- ma'am i forgot to do. Sorry

Teacher :- write "sorry" 100 times and later show it to me. https://t.co/LZ647NdWun — Kartik Shukla (@Shuklaji_in) May 25, 2022

Here’s another one:

When teacher asks you to write sorry 100 times but you don't want to waste paper !! https://t.co/0ca53EbB2B — ཨ་ཡུ་ཤིས་།🐟 (@DrAayusheeS) May 25, 2022

Here are some other reactions to the news:

justin bieber india tour https://t.co/BDMBDOmtrI — kanishk singh (@sirkanishk) May 25, 2022

This is how horror movies start https://t.co/txXW3vlAGH — I wanna be lactose tolerant (@Shortcutee) May 25, 2022

Ha ha ha. Leave these teenagers alone. https://t.co/UZfjHVt5Qm — S͡a͡n͡d͡b͡a͡g͡s͡ (@odradesh) May 25, 2022

This is super creepy https://t.co/CEut0PTlxS — Aryan Anmol (@fakevegabond) May 25, 2022

As per the police officials, although there are no complaints filed yet, they are looking for the duo who painted the area

