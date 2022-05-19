Bengaluru School Girls Fighting on Street Has Twitter Asking 'Who the Hell is Yogesh?'

Bengaluru school girls fighting each other viciously on the street isn’t a sight anyone’s likely to forget soon, after videos of the incident spread like wildfire on social media. The incident occurred near Vittal Mallya Road, reports NDTV. Most of the girls are in school uniform but a few are in casual attire. A baseball bat is passed around, hair-pulling occurs and screams can be heard in the video. At the end of it, a girl is seen walking away with a bloody nose. As per Times of India, the fight occurred on the pavement next to Bishop Cotton Girls’ School. News18 could not independently verify the video. The girls are reportedly from two different reputed schools in Bengaluru. While there was no case registered, Twitter has been abuzz with the rumours that the fight occurred over one “Yogesh”.

Twitter users claimed that the fight occurred between two girls who were fighting over the guy and escalated when their friends joined in. There have been unverified photos of the boy and screenshots from a conversation that people claim took place between two of the girls being circulated on social media. Now, everyone has just one question: “Who the hell is Yogesh?” News18 could not verify if someone by that name was involved.

The People Of Bangalore Want To Know Just 2 Things Today.. Did Bishop Cotton School girls really get into a street fight over some Yogesh guy ? 4/1@NammaBengaluroo @BLRrocKS #BishopCottonSchool pic.twitter.com/kUSGfDJ2CD — Harsha H Hanumegowda ™ (@Harsha_Reports) May 18, 2022

This was brutal. #BishopCottonSchool https://t.co/ljy4LnrsGC — ಶ್ವೇತ नारायणा (@shwetanarayana) May 18, 2022

boys named Yogesh have 100% chances of creating a fight over love matters. pic.twitter.com/CY5pB3XVNY — hoodie hudga (@haavlihudga) May 18, 2022

As per Times of India, the police said that two girls were at the centre of the fight. They were both dating a boy from Bishop Cotton Boys’ School and had engaged in a scuffle on Friday. An all-out fistfight broke out on Monday after both girls came prepared with their respective group of friends. A group of boys from the boys’ school had also arrived at the scene.

